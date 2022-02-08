Oscars 2022 : il y a 6 nominations pour 2 créations originales Apple TV+

apple tv plus iconLe dimanche 27 mars, la chaîne américaine ABC diffusera l'édition 2022 des Oscars, la plus prestigieuse cérémonie de remises de prix au monde. Après une énorme déception l'année dernière, Apple retente sa chance avec deux films disponibles sur Apple TV+ qui pourraient cette fois-ci inverser la tendance en sa faveur.

Un total de 6 nominations

Apple ne sort pas énormément de contenus originaux comparés à certains de ses concurrents comme Netflix ou Amazon Prime Vidéo, mais pourtant le peu de films et séries qui débarquent dans le catalogue Apple TV+ se font instantanément remarquer dans les cérémonies américaines !
Pour les Oscars 2022, Apple a réussi à propulser deux de ses films dans plusieurs catégories.
Il s'agit des films CODA et La Tragédie de Macbeth, deux récents programmes qui ont conquis de nombreux abonnés à travers le monde.

  • CODA est nominé dans les catégories : "Meilleure image", Meilleur acteur dans un rôle de soutien" (pour Troy Kotsur) et le "Scénario le mieux adapté"
  • La Tragédie de Macbeth est nominée dans les catégories : "Meilleur acteur (pour Denzel Washington)", "Meilleure photographie" et "Meilleure conception de production".
oscars

Comme d'habitude, les contenus Apple TV+ vont se retrouver en compétition face à des poids lourds issus de l'univers du streaming, mais aussi du cinéma.

Voici la liste complète des nominations par catégorie

  • Meilleure image

    Belfast
    CODA
    Don't Look Up
    Drive My Car
    Dune
    King Richard
    Licorice Pizza
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog
    West Side Story
  • Meilleure actrice

    Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
    Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
    Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
    Kristen Stewart, Spencer
  • Meilleur acteur

    Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
    Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
    Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
    Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
    Will Smith, King Richard
  • Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

    Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
    Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
    Judi Dench, Belfast
    Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
    Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

    Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
    Troy Kotsur, CODA
    Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
    J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
    Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
  • Meilleur réalisateur

    Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
    Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
    Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
    Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
    Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
  • Meilleur scénario adapté

    CODA
    Drive My Car
    Dune
    The Lost Daughter
    The Power of the Dog
  • Meilleur scénario original

    Belfast
    Don't Look Up
    King Richard
    Licorice Pizza
    The Worst Person in the World
  • Meilleure Cinématographie

    Dune
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog
    The Tragedy of Macbeth
    West Side Story
  • Meilleur film d'animation

    Encanto
    Flee
    Luca
    The Mitchells vs. the Machines
    Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Meilleure chanson originale

    Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell
    Dune, Hans Zimmer
    Encanto, Germaine Franco
    Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
    The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
  • Meilleure musique originale

    "Be Alive" from King Richard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
    "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda
    "Down to Joy" from Belfast, Van Morrison
    "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
    "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days, Diane Warren
  • Meilleure conception de costumes

    Cruella
    Cyrano
    Dune
    Nightmare Alley
    West Side Story
  • Meilleur maquillage et coiffure

    Coming 2 America
    Cruella
    Dune
    The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    House of Gucci
  • Meilleur montage

    Don't Look Up
    Dune
    King Richard
    The Power of the Dog
    Tick, Tick… Boom!
  • Meilleurs effets spéciaux

    Dune
    Free Guy
    No Time to Die
    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
    Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Meilleure conception de production

    Dune
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog
    The Tragedy of Macbeth
    West Side Story
  • Meilleur son

    Belfast
    Dune
    No Time to Die
    The Power of the Dog
    West Side Story
  • Meilleur film international

    Drive My Car
    Flee
    The Hand of God
    Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
    The Worst Person in the World
  • Meilleur documentaire

    Ascension
    Attica
    Flee
    Summer of Soul
    Writing with Fire
  • Meilleur court-métrage documentaire

    Audible
    Lead Me Home
    The Queen of Basketball
    Three Songs for Benazir
    When We Were Bullies
  • Meilleur court-métrage d'animation

    Affairs of the Art
    Bestia
    Boxballet
    Robin Robin
    The Windshield Wiper
  • Meilleur court-métrage d'action en direct

    Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
    The Dress
    The Long Goodbye
    On My Mind
    Please Hold

    Comme chaque année, la cérémonie est diffusée en direct et en exclusivité sur Canal+. Les abonnés pourront également retrouver le replay de l'événement sur myCANAL.

