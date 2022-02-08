Oscars 2022 : il y a 6 nominations pour 2 créations originales Apple TV+
- Julien Russo
Le dimanche 27 mars, la chaîne américaine ABC diffusera l'édition 2022 des Oscars, la plus prestigieuse cérémonie de remises de prix au monde. Après une énorme déception l'année dernière, Apple retente sa chance avec deux films disponibles sur Apple TV+ qui pourraient cette fois-ci inverser la tendance en sa faveur.
Un total de 6 nominations
Apple ne sort pas énormément de contenus originaux comparés à certains de ses concurrents comme Netflix ou Amazon Prime Vidéo, mais pourtant le peu de films et séries qui débarquent dans le catalogue Apple TV+ se font instantanément remarquer dans les cérémonies américaines !
Pour les Oscars 2022, Apple a réussi à propulser deux de ses films dans plusieurs catégories.
Il s'agit des films CODA et La Tragédie de Macbeth, deux récents programmes qui ont conquis de nombreux abonnés à travers le monde.
- CODA est nominé dans les catégories : "Meilleure image", Meilleur acteur dans un rôle de soutien" (pour Troy Kotsur) et le "Scénario le mieux adapté"
- La Tragédie de Macbeth est nominée dans les catégories : "Meilleur acteur (pour Denzel Washington)", "Meilleure photographie" et "Meilleure conception de production".
Comme d'habitude, les contenus Apple TV+ vont se retrouver en compétition face à des poids lourds issus de l'univers du streaming, mais aussi du cinéma.
Voici la liste complète des nominations par catégorie
- Meilleure image
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
- Meilleure actrice
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
- Meilleur acteur
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
- Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Meilleur réalisateur
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Meilleur scénario adapté
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
- Meilleur scénario original
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
- Meilleure Cinématographie
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
- Meilleur film d'animation
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
- Meilleure chanson originale
Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
- Meilleure musique originale
"Be Alive" from King Richard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from Belfast, Van Morrison
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days, Diane Warren
- Meilleure conception de costumes
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
- Meilleur maquillage et coiffure
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
- Meilleur montage
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Meilleurs effets spéciaux
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Meilleure conception de production
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
- Meilleur son
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
- Meilleur film international
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
- Meilleur documentaire
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
- Meilleur court-métrage documentaire
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
- Meilleur court-métrage d'animation
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
- Meilleur court-métrage d'action en direct
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Comme chaque année, la cérémonie est diffusée en direct et en exclusivité sur Canal+. Les abonnés pourront également retrouver le replay de l'événement sur myCANAL.